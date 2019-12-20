JNU violence: Shah takes stock of situation, orders probe

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered the Delhi Police to take all necessary action to control the situation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University where widespread violence in the evening left many students, including girls, and teachers injured.

He also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to officials, Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik following the violence.

“Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible,” the Home Ministry said in a tweet.

Violence swept the JNU campus on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

–IANS

rak/vd