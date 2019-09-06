JNUSU poll panel seeks to submit election results to Dean

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Election Committee on Sunday said it has sought an appointment with the Dean of Students to formally submit the final poll results in sealed envelope.

The move comes after the election committee completed the counting of ballots for the posts of central panel and councillors of the schools in the election held on Friday, but did not declare the results following the Delhi High Court’s order.

“As per the the direction of Honorable Delhi High Court Order dated 06.09.2019, the declaration of the final result is being withheld. The JNUSU election committee has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results in sealed envelopes,” the election committee said in a press release.

The Delhi High Court ordered a stay on Friday on the declaration of the poll results till September 17, when it will take up the matter again.

Its order came on a plea by two aspirants who argued that their nominations for councillors had been rejected illegally.

–IANS

rag/vd