Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being ‘the chosen one’

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling has joked that Harry Potter turned to crack cocaine following the stresses his schoolboy adventures put on his life.

The 57-year-old author became a self-made billionaire, thanks to the captivating world of witchcraft and wizardry she created through her Harry Potter series, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The novels followed the school life of Harry as he made his way through school while also discovering that he was prophecied to destroy the evil Lord Voldermort – the most dangerous wizard in magical history.

As per Mirror.co.uk, while the books conclude with Harry graduating from school and going on to get married, become a father and enjoy a successful career, author Jo has hinted his life may have taken a dark turn.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user shared a photograph of an aged man posing for a mugshot after being arrested for drug offences.

A caption under the photo of the man revealed he is: “Harry Potter, 52, of Greenville” – and his arrest is listed as being due to: “Crack possession”.

The Twitter user was alarmed by the photo and shared it online with a caption of their own, stating: “I have questions.”

