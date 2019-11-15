Joan Collins hates wearing jeans

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Joan Collins does not like wearing jeans.

In an interview to Vogue magazine, the “The Stud” actress shared her style mantra and expressed her dislike for the jeans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere. I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too.”

Joan hopes people to “spend more money on clothes” in the future as she lamented the way people have stopped “dressing up”, in favour of wearing casual clothes.

“I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore. If you do, then people stare at you, or make cutting remarks … well, maybe not cutting, but they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, look at you! You’re all dressed up.’ I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic,” she added.

–IANS

sim/vnc