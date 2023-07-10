With only two days left to submit forms, job aspirants for the Bihar teachers’ recruitment have demanded for an extension of the deadline.

The demand comes as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website has been down since June 25, making it impossible for the aspirants to fill and submit their forms.

Many aspirants have completed the registration work but yet to submit their forms and payment.

Some of the aspirants have claimed that their photographs were not uploaded clearly, while others said that errors were appearing as the server wasdown.

Dilip Kumar, a student leader from Patna, said: “The BPSC should consider the problems of aspirants appeared due to server down. Hence, time should be given to them for filing the form. So, we are demanding the extension of date from BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad and education department.”

Bihar government has come up with 1.70 lakh posts for government teachers from classes 1 to 12.

The exam will be conducted by the BPSC from August 24 to 27.

