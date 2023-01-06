INDIA

Job aspirants kept under house arrest during Nitish’s Samadhan Yatra in Champaran: Sushil Modi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged job aspirants in Champaran were kept under house arrest during Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’ in the region.

In a series of tweets, Sushil Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar is afraid of protests by aspirants for secretariat assistant and teacher posts in the state.

“The officials of East and West Champaran districts went to the houses of secretariat assistant and teacher aspirants and threatened them to stay indoors or face the consequences. The administrations of these two districts have opted for dirty tricks to save Nitish Kumar from protests by job seekers. If Nitish Kumar is thinking that the issues will be resolved through this, it is his misconception,” Sushil Modi said.

The BJP leader also slammed Nitish Kumar for the lathi charge on job aspirants on January 3. “Nitish Kumar, who is also holding the post of Home Minister, is unaware of the lathi charge. Either Nitish Kumar was doing drama or the bureaucrats are misleading him. It is a serious issue…”

“Question paper leak has become a regular affair in Bihar. After eight years, the examination of secretariat assistant takes place and its question papers are leaked on the day of examination. Nine lakh candidates participated in it. Similar is the status of other examinations,” Sushil Modi asserted.

“One-and-half crore aspirants participated in the railway examination but not a single time question paper was leaked. In a bid to make foolproof arrangements, the Bihar government can take the services of companies like TCS. Why it is not taking the help of TCS as the Central government does? The Chief Minister is not interested in the solution (Samadhan) to such issues, he is doing politics through Samadhan Yatra,” he added.

Nitish on the second day his Samadhan Yatra reached Sitamarhi on Friday.

