Job description changes drastically in India in digital era: LinkedIn

India is witnessing a drastic change in skill-sets requirements in the digital era, with six out of the top 10 rising tech skills being completely new compared to 2015, a LinkedIn report said on Friday.

For software and IT services in India, skills have changed an average of 29.9 per cent since 2015.

The new in-demand skills include knowledge of new tools (Spring Boot), softwares (Jenkins), languages (Python, C) and cloud computing platforms (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services).

Manual testing also features as an upcoming skill in the IT sector.

As more organisations embrace a hybrid way of work, skill sets for jobs are shifting and new ones have emerged.

“In these transformative times, learning in-demand skills can ensure greater access to opportunities,” said the LinkedIn report.

For corporate services in India, skills have changed an average of 41.6 per cent since 2015

Changes in the financial landscape reflect the rise in popularity of skills like GST, TDS, statutory audit and income tax.

In 2015, skills like team and vendor management, recruitment and negotiation were popular.

“Tally ERP ]has replaced management information system (MIS) as the accounting software of choice,” the report said.

For media and communications in India, skills have changed an average of 26.1 per cent since 2015.

As media goes online, skills like search engine optimisation (SEO), web content writing, digital marketing, social media marketing, blogging, social media optimisation (SMO) and search engine marketing (SEM) dominate the list.

For healthcare in India, pharmacovigilance and good clinical practice feature among the newest additions to the list, indicating a growing consideration for safety, integrity and well-being in the industry.

According to the WHO, pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other medicine/vaccine related problem.

