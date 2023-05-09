BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Job losses, recessionary fears to lead to rise in mortgage delinquencies in the US

NewsWire
0
1

With job losses and a predicted recession, home mortgage delinquencies are expected to increase in the US, a senior official of mortgage servicing fintech software-as-a-service (SaaS) Sagent said on Monday.

The US-based Sagent, backed by Warburg Pincus, has opened its first non-US centre here with a headcount of about 120.

“The total mortgage delinquency now is under four per cent. In 2020, the delinquency was eight per cent. The mortgage market is stable. In the US market, we predict delinquency rate is to go up,” Chief Operating Officer Marianne Sullivan told media here.

According to her, there are regulations concerning the mortgages in the US and Sagent clients have to use the former’s software in managing the same.

However, she said the purpose of Sagent opening its first office outside of the US here is not due to recessionary fears in the home country.

According to Sagent’s Chief Technology Officer Uday Devalla, the main reason for setting up the centre here is owing to the 2022 partnership deal with Mr Cooper, the third largest mortgage servicer in the US.

Devalla said the mortgage industry in the US is about $13 billion industry and is complex.

According to Devalla, dual mortgage and fintech experience is required to innovate in a sector as complex as mortgage servicing and the company has such a talent.

In the US, the company has a headcount of about 520 and in India, about 120.

20230509-194004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSE fraud: CBI grills former NSE chief’s advisor Subramanian, lands up...

    `India on the verge of capex recovery’

    India one of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world: Eco...

    Adani gets contracts wherever PM visits: Rahul