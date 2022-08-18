INDIA

‘Job over bed’ remark: K’taka BJP MLA bad-mouths, later apologises

The row over the comment about ‘job over bed’ by Congress legislator Priyank Kharge in Karnataka got uglier after a BJP legislator made personal comments and later apologised for the same on Thursday.

Priyank Kharge, who is also in-charge of media cell of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on August 13 said, “To get government jobs, the young women will have to go to bed and men will have to bribe in Karnataka.” He demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into recruitment scams and Fast Track Courts (FTC) have to be set up.”

The statement had stirred a controversy and caused severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP. Rajkumar Patil Telkur, BJP MLA from north Karnataka while reacting to Kharge’s comments, questioned whether his “sisters got the jobs in the same manner”?

Remarks by BJP MLA Telkur were slammed by Priyank Kharge supporters. They made direct phone calls to the BJP MLA questioning him on the remarks.

Following this, BJP MLA Telkur released a video on Thursday and apologised for his comments. “This is not a personal comment. The sisters of Priyank Kharge are like my sisters. I have not dragged the family of Kharge into the issue. I have asked him to respect all Indian women. If I have hurt the feelings of Kharge and his supporters, I issue my apologies,” he said.

Ruling BJP asked Priyank Kharge to apologise to women for issuing demeaning statements on women who obtain posts with their intelligence and hard work. Kharge had also apologized for his comments.

