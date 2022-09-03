A man who was involved in running a fake job racket at the IGI Airport here and had cheated more than 20 people was held by the police, an official said on Saturday.

DCP of IGI unit of Delhi Police, Tanu Sharma said that the accused was identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh.

The police said that 10 blank Aerodrome Entry Permit (AEP) Application Forms were recovered from his possession.

The official said that on September 2, one Praveen, a resident of Sonipat along with 10 other complainants filed a complaint that they were cheated by Kumar on the pretext of providing them job at IGI Airport.

The accused had promised that they would get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month and charged Rs 10,000 from each of them.

All the complainants had handed over the required amount to accused by cash and online modes.

“Few of them were also doing duty in Night Shifts at the Lift Machines and Escalators outside the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. They were also provided with Airport Entry forms for Airport passes which they had filled and handed over to accused person but they did not get any passes or ID Cards. So, they got suspicious and filed a complaint against Kumar,” said the official.

The accused was arrested within five minutes of the registration of the case.

Kumar disclosed that earlier he used to work in Harayna and came to Delhi in 2018 and started working as a maintenance operator at airport.

“He lost his job in January 2022 and was unemployed since then. At the time of joining he was given a blank Aerodrome Entry Permit (AEP) Application form, for the purpose of getting his I card prepared, but he maliciously kept a copy of the same with himself. Few months back he created a WhatsApp group and communicated in his circle that he could arrange jobs at Delhi Airport. He falsely promised victims to provide jobs and charged Rs 10,000 per person,” the police said.

