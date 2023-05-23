The Investing in Women’s Futures program which prepares them for employment or to start their own business skills is expanding to Brampton.

“As a father of two young girls, I am incredibly pleased that the government is expanding the Investing in Women’s Futures program to 10 additional locations, including to Roots Community Services in Brampton,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and MPP for Brampton South. “Today’s investment is ensuring that women and girls get the skills they need, and the jobs they deserve.”

The program provides a range of flexible services and employment readiness supports for women facing social and economic barriers, including those experiencing gender-based violence and social isolation. These services and supports help women to overcome any barriers, increase well-being, build skills and gain employment.

In Brampton, the Investing in Women’s Futures program will be delivered by Roots Community Services through an investment of $318,590 over three years. The organization will deliver 12-week programs to help women heal from past trauma, build confidence, and work towards financial independence. The programs will include workshops on business, financial resources, and networking as well as peer support, self-care, and mental well-being seminars to prepare them for entering or re-entering the workforce.

As a result of COVID-19, women and gender-diverse Ontarians have faced additional challenges, such as increased economic insecurity, greater burden of caregiving responsibilities and a rise in the incidence of domestic violence. Young women, mothers of young children, racialized women, single mothers, Indigenous women, immigrant women, women with disabilities and women without university degrees have been most affected.

In 2021-22, the Investing in Women’s Futures program helped more than 1,300 women across Ontario secure employment, start their own businesses or pursue further training and/or education.

This expansion is part of a $6.9 million investment over three years to enhance the program and create more economic opportunities for women. The addition of 10 new sites brings the total number of service delivery locations to 33.