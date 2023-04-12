INDIA

Job scam: Calcutta HC asks lower court, police not to act on Kuntal Ghosh’s allegations

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the lower court and police not to act against the central agencies on the complaints by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Ghosh has accused the central agencies of pressuring him to name senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in the scam.

Upon learning about Ghosh’s letter to a local police station, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the matter, approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday.

The ED counsel claimed that the allegations were clear-cut attempts to influence the investigation by central agencies.

Earlier, Ghosh had forwarded a similar letter to the judge of a special court in Kolkata, it said.

Accepting the argument of ED’s counsel, Justice Gangopadhyay accepted and ordered an interim stay on any action on the complaints by Kuntal Ghosh either by police or the lower court.

Justice Gangopadhyay also made some strong observations in the matter. “This is a dangerous trend. The investigating officers are being threatened. These are clear- cut attempts to create hurdles for the investigation process. This has to be stopped for the sake of justice. Such over-smart attempts cannot be tolerated,” he observed.

