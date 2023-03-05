Pranavi Urs finished tied 22nd despite a final round of 4-over 77 at the Joburg Ladies Open, here.

After a top-20 the week before this at Jabra Classic on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, this result in an event co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour will raise hopes of more starts for Pranavi.

Ridhima Dilawari, the only other Indian to make the cut this week, shot 2-under 71, her best round of the week, to move up from tied 59th to tied 47th.

Both Pranavi and Ridhima are expected to figure in next week’s Women’s South African Open.

Pranavi had a rough day in the final round after an early double bogey on Par-4 second. She parred the next eight holes and had more bogeys on 11th, 14th, and 16th and just one birdie on Par-5 13th.

Ridhima had five birdies in the first 12 holes to be five-under at that stage, but three bogeys in a row from 13th to 15th saw her finish a 2-under and tied 47th.

England’s Lily May Humphreys won the title with a final round 6-under 67 as the third leader Moa Folke of Sweden finished with 75. Ana Pelaez (69) and Moa Folke finished in a tie for second.

Nicole Broch Estrup (74) who led at halfway stage ended in a tie for fourth with Kiera Floyd (71) and Klara Davidson Spilkova (73)

The next event on the Ladies Tour is Women’s South African Open, which is also co-sanctioned with Ladies European Tour.

