Pranavi Urs shot one of her best rounds outside India as a pro as she scored 4-under 69 at the Joburg Ladies Open.

That put her in line for her first-ever Top-10 on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi moved to 5-under 214 total after 54 holes with rounds of 71-74-69 and is tied ninth at the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club. She was tied 17h att the halfway stage. There is one more round to go.

Last week made her first cut in South Africa’s Sunshine Ladies Tour at the Jabra Classic and finished tied 13th.

Ridhima Dilawari, the only other Indian golfer to make the cut, shot 6-over 79 and dropped 30 places to tied 59th.

The other Indian girls, Vani Kapoor (75-78), Amandeep Drall (76-78) and Diksha Dagar (78-77) missed the cut.

Moa Folke (65) of Sweden had a sizzling finish with 2 birdie and an eagle in last three holes to take the leader over Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup (71).

Folke was now 12-under and led by two strokes over Estrup, who is 10-under.

Pranavi bogeyed the third but had four birdies in a row from fifth to eighth. She made the turn in 3-under. On the second nine, she had a birdie on 10th, a double bogey on 12th and an eagle on 13th followed by five pars for 69.

If Pranavi finishes well, she will get into next week’s high-profile Women’s South African Open. The event was won by India’s Diksha Dagar in 2019.

