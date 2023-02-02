BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Jodhpur to get new terminal building, Kota to get new airport: Scindia

To cater to the increased air travel demand in Jodhpur, a new terminal building built at a cost of Rs 500 crore will be inaugurated soon.

Talking about the increased air travel infrastructure in Rajasthan, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that to cater to the increased air travel demand in Jodhpur, a new terminal building will be inaugurated soon. Built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, with an area of 20,000 square meters, the airport will have the capacity to handle one thousand passengers and give a big boost to tourism and the local economy.

The minister added that there have been significant developments in Rajasthan’s civil aviation landscape since 2014. He shared that new airports have been established in Kishangarh, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer and a new airport is also being planned for Kota. Apart from infrastructure, tremendous growth has also been seen in aircraft movement. In 2014, this number stood at 555, which has now increased almost three times to reach 1530 aircraft movements per week.

Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh inaugurated a flight connecting Jaipur and Jodhpur virtually on Thursday. IndiGo airline will operate this route under a schedule effective from 2nd February 2023.

