As many as 211 persons have been arrested with regards to the Jodhpur communal violence that broke out on May 3, Director General of Police M.L. Lather said here on Thursday.

The situation is under control and the police is taking all possible measures to maintain peace and order in the city, he said, Peace committee meetings are also being organised to create goodwill among the people.

Of the 211 held so far, 191 have been arrested under section 151 and 20 under other sections.

Also, 19 FIRs have been registered — four by police and 15 by the general public.

According to the DGP, the general public has been appealed to maintain peace, not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform the local police officials about the rumours, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the curfew imposed in ten police stations of city till May 6 midnight.

Internet services shall also remain suspended till further orders, officials said.

The curfew has been extended as a precautionary measure, said the DGP, adding that students who need to take exams, are being allowed.

On Wednesday, the Commissionerate Court remained open till midnight and granted bail to 60 people.

A meeting of two communities was called during which both the communities agreed to maintain peace.

In the meeting, BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas demanded release of innocent people and arrest of the accused. She boycotted the meeting and warned of ‘dharna’ and fasting.

However, after the administration assured to release innocent people, the BJP cancelled the ‘dharna’ and fasting programme which was to start from Thursday.

