Jodie Comer says it’s time to take a step back, quits social media

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer has revealed that she has quit social media because she feels guilty about “seeking out negative comments” about herself.

The actress deactivated her Twitter account earlier this year. Now, in an interview with OK! magazine, she revealed that she has temporarily left Instagram too.

“Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it’s best for me to take a little step back,” said Comer.

“Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for. It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I’m trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people,” she added.

The actress had previously revealed her difficulties with fame.

She said: “The job I do doesn’t end when the camera stops rolling, there’s this whole other world.”

Confessing that she had once read the YouTube comments on a talkshow interview of her, she said: “I know all the people who comment on YouTube are aliens anyway, but I was speaking as myself and they were saying I’m losing my accent.

“I’d adapted it a little bit because it’s an American audience and a lot of the time people are like: ‘What is she saying?’

“That’s a whole other world to me. That side of things is something I can find difficult. I don’t want to pretend to be something I’m not, but I worry that sometimes it comes across all over the place.”