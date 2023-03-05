ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jodie Turner-Smith fears world will soon witness zombie apocalypse

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is convinced that a zombie apocalypse is coming. The 36-year-old actress has an “irrational fear” of the undead and is hopeful that the skills she needs to learn for her acting jobs will come in handy one day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Total Film magazine: “I have an irrational fear of zombies. I think that the zombie apocalypse is coming, so I like to cultivate skills that will prepare me for the zombie apocalypse.

“So far, I’ve only learned to shoot guns.

“You’ve got to be able to do head shots and you’ve got to double tap. I don’t think knowing how to stand on a mark is going to help me that much.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress, who has two-year-old daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson, likes to “celebrate herself” when she wraps filming and thinks the “best gift” she can get is a vacation.

She said: “I always like to give myself a gift after every shoot because I think it’s important to celebrate myself. I keep on taking it to the next level every time with what I do for myself. I love a holiday after I wrap. I think that’s the best gift I can give myself, just to unplug. My husband and I went to GoldenEye (in Jamaica) and had a really amazing, amazing time.”

