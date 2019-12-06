Joe Biden denies one-term pledge

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has denied ever discussing with his campaign whether he would only serve one term if elected in the 2020 US election, it was reported on Thursday.

“I don’t have plans on one term. I’m not even there yet,” the BBC reported citing the former Vice President as saying on Wednesday.

Biden’s remark came after Politico news quoted four people “who regularly talk to Biden” saying it was “virtually inconceivable that he will run for re-election” in 2024.

In 2024, Biden, now 77, will be 82. The US has never had a sitting octogenarian President.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, has also denied the claims in the Politico story.

“Lots of chatter out there on this so just want to be crystal clear: this is not a conversation our campaign is having and not something VP Biden is thinking about,” she wrote in a tweet.

Only two US Presidents made and kept one-term pledges: James K Polk (1845-49) and Rutherford B. Hayes (1877-81).

Latest polls have suggested that Biden was still the frontrunner in a turbulent and crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Last week he won the endorsement of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

–IANS

ksk/