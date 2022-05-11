‘Secret in Their Eyes’ star Joe Cole talks about his role in the six-part TV series ‘The Ipcress File’. Joe is seen essaying the character of spy Harry Palmer.

Written by John Hodge and directed by James Watkins, it also stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander.

While talking about his character Harry, Joe said: “I did some research into the time period ‘The Ipcress File’ is set in and really knuckled down with the scripts. It’s a fascinating time period, and Harry Palmer is an iconic character. I hadn’t seen the movies prior to being sent the project and didn’t know much about him, but I quickly found myself enamored with the man, the myth, the legend.”

A British cold war spy thriller series, ‘The Ipcress File’ is set in 1963. Adapted from Len Deighton’s novel ‘The Ipcress File’, the first in the Harry Palmer series, has been adapted by Oscar nominated and BAFTA award-winning writer John Hodge into a six-part TV series directed by Emmy-winner James Watkins.

Joe added: “Once I found out who was on board – the director James Watkins and other creatives – had read the scripts and did some homework on the character, it felt like a fantastic opportunity to play someone different to me, but also shares some similarities.”

“I don’t know if there is some crossover between, perhaps, who I am as an actor and some shades of the character. So that was what drew me to the role,” he concluded.

‘The Ipcress File’ will be streaming on Lionsgate Play from May 13.

