Canindia News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child, reports have confirmed.

The couple, who married last year, “are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” according to a statement from publicist Gertie Lowe. They did not announce the baby’s name.

View this post on Instagram

Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Rumors Turner was expecting started swirling earlier this year and the “Game of Thrones” star was spotted in several photographs in recent months sporting a baby bump. But the two did not comment on the rumors publicly, choosing to keep the news private until the baby was born.

Turner and the Jonas Brothers singer and tied the knot last year in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

Related posts

Telugu actor Nithiin engaged, tweets pics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

22 years on, Lindsay Lohan virtually reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ cast

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Couple vying for Congress ticket for Jharkhand seat

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.