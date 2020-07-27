Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child, reports have confirmed.

The couple, who married last year, “are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” according to a statement from publicist Gertie Lowe. They did not announce the baby’s name.

Rumors Turner was expecting started swirling earlier this year and the “Game of Thrones” star was spotted in several photographs in recent months sporting a baby bump. But the two did not comment on the rumors publicly, choosing to keep the news private until the baby was born.

Turner and the Jonas Brothers singer and tied the knot last year in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.