International pop icon and the brother of Nick Jonas – Joe Jonas is set to portray Marty Goode – the real life naval officer in the upcoming film ‘Devotion’.

The singer-actor felt a responsibility to capture the real person – the veteran who joined the Navy at 16, had seen war, and found ways to keep his fellow airmen loose through humour.

He said: “When you are researching a real person, it’s a different kind of pressure. You want to make sure that you’re not only playing the character on the page, but you’re doing the real person justice, too.”

The film is an aerial war epic directed by J.D Dillard.

The multi-starrer film, based on the bestselling book ‘Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice’ by Adam Makos, tells the true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots – Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Naval history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. The two helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War.

Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadosk, ‘Devotion’ has been beautifully captured in the lens by the Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who was joined by aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa Jr. and aerial D.P. Michael Fitz Maurice, who worked in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as well.

PVR Pictures is set to release ‘Devotion’ in theatres in India on November 25, 2022.

