ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Joe Pesci suffered serious burns filming ‘Home Alone’ sequel

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Joe Pesci sustained “serious burns” on his head while filming a scene where his hat was set on fire in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’.

The 79-year-old star reprised his role as criminal Harry in the 1992 sequel and while he had a body double for the “real heavy stunts”, the actor still suffered various injuries as a result of the pranks played on his character, including having his hat set on fire by Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Pesci said: “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humour, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire.”

“I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.”

Pesci deliberately kept his distance from Macaulay, now 42, on the set of the ‘Home Alone’ films in order to “maintain the integrity” of their relationship on screen.

He told People magazine: “I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional. I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry.

“(I did not) want it to come across on the screen that we were in any way friendly. I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship.”

The ‘Goodfellas’ actor thinks it is unlikely he will reprise the role of ‘Harry’ again in the future because he doesn’t think any new film could recreate the “innocence” of the originals.

He said: “While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals. It’s a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.”

20221130-160602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centenary Tribute: How K. Asif got Bade Ghulam Ali Khan to...

    Rupali Ganguly posts alluring Diwali pics with her husband, son

    Yash feels strongly about unifying Indian cinema

    Why Siddhant Chaturvedi is scared of sleeping alone in a hotel...