Joe Pesci to play ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson’s grandad in comedy series ‘Bupkis’

Joe Pesci has been cast for his second regular television role in ‘SNL star Pete Davidsons upcoming comedy series ‘Bupkis, reports ‘Variety.

Davidson will star in the series along with Pesci and previously announced cast member Edie Falco.

The show was ordered to series at Peacock in April. According to ‘Variety’, ‘Bupkis’ is a half-hour comedy that is loosely based on Davidson’s real life. Falco will star as Davidson’s mother with Pesci now set to play Davidson’s grandfather.

Prior to this, Pesci had starred in the short-lived NBC series ‘Half Nelson’ in 1985. Pesci is best known for his film career, in particular his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The three have worked together on seminal films like ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Casino’ and ‘The Irishman’.

Pesci won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in ‘Goodfellas’ and was nominated in the same category for both ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘The Irishman’. Pesci is also known for his roles in films like ‘My Cousin Vinny’, the ‘Lethal Weapon’ franchise, the first two ‘Home Alone’ films, and ‘JFK’.

‘Variety’ further states that Davidson will serve as co-writer and executive producer on ‘Bupkis’ in addition to starring. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with Davidson, with Miller serving as showrunner.

