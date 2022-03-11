John Abraham back from Spain after shooting for ‘Pathaan’

Recently, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with his wife, Priya Runchal, set off to Spain to shoot the next schedule for their much awaited movie ‘Pathaan’. The movie marks Shahrukh Khan’s return to the big screen after 3 whole years.

While Deepika had tweeted that ‘Spain will be her second home’ as she sets up to shoot there, looks like John Abraham only had a short portion to shoot. The trio had set off to Spain to shoot some action sequences as well as a song in Spain. While Deepika and Shahrukh have a month long schedule, it looks like John Abraham has completed his portion of the shoot in Spain.

The ‘Satyameva Jayate’ actor was photographed on his way back from the airport, with his wife, Priya Runchal.

John Abraham has a busy year ahead. Just a few days ago, the trailer for his upcoming movie, ‘Attack Part One’ dropped and John received a lot of praise and love from his fans for his new ‘Super Soldier’ avatar.

Besides ‘Attack Part One’, the actor will also be seen in ‘Tehran’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Of course, he will be starting 2023 with the massively popular ‘Pathaan’, also dubbed as Shahrukh Khan’s comeback film. He was last seen in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, which released in November 2021.

As per reports, John Abraham is the antagonist in ‘Pathaan’. It’s unclear if the actors have any more shooting pending for the movie, but ‘Pathaan’ is all set to hit the big screens in January 2023 as a Republic Day release.