Bollywood action star John Abraham has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming geo-political thriller ‘Tehran’.

The makers have released an interesting video to announce the wrap. The video sees ‘Tehran’ principal cast and crew wield the clap one last time as it wraps the final leg of shooting.

While the video features John in a raw, rugged and intense avatar, Manushi sports a fresh and different look too.

‘Tehran’ is a film inspired by true events. The project is proving to be a great learning experience for the actress, as she earlier said.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, ‘Tehran’ is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

