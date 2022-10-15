ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

John Abraham concludes shooting for ‘Tehran’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood action star John Abraham has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming geo-political thriller ‘Tehran’.

The makers have released an interesting video to announce the wrap. The video sees ‘Tehran’ principal cast and crew wield the clap one last time as it wraps the final leg of shooting.

While the video features John in a raw, rugged and intense avatar, Manushi sports a fresh and different look too.

‘Tehran’ is a film inspired by true events. The project is proving to be a great learning experience for the actress, as she earlier said.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, ‘Tehran’ is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

20221015-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Thar’ trailer fuses Spaghetti Western with rustic Rajasthan

    Rapper Ikka’s new track ‘Nishu’ shows an unknown side of the...

    Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal to feature in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur’s...

    First look of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson’s ‘Moonfall’ unveiled