John Abraham dubs Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nagawara Rao’ teaser

Action star John Abraham has turned into a voiceover artiste for Ravi Teja’s forthcoming pan-India release, ‘Tiger Nageshwara Rao’.

Sharing a glimpse of the dubbing session, John Abraham shared a video post on his Twitter profile and wrote in the caption: “Excited to be a small part of this wonderful project #TigerNageswaraRao The first look video is stunning! Hope you all love it.”

The teaser will be launched on May 24 at an event. Helmed by Vamsee, the film has been bankrolled by ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 1970s in a village named Stuartpuram. The film also features Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles.

Last seen in the phenomenal hit ‘Pathaan’, Abraham is busy wrapping ‘Tehran’, directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

20230520-130604

