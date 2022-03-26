ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

John Abraham: Fight sequence choreographed for a song in ‘Attack’

Actor-producer John Abraham says that his upcoming film ‘Attack’ has a fight sequence choreographed just for a song in the upcoming film.

John is known as an action icon as he has worked in high-octane actioners such as ‘Dhoom’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘Force’ and ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ among many others. He now awaits the release of ‘Attack’, which is slated to hit the screens on April 1.

Talking to IANS about what attracts him towards the genre, John said: “My thing is you know when we set out to do this film I told (director) Lakshya Raj Anand, we can’t have the run of the mill songs. We have very sweet songs and then we have got a lot of background music.

“I think this is first time in Hindi cinema where you have a song where a fight sequence is choreographed for a song…The second half is the climax so there is no midway.”

John stressed he does not want to do any run of the mill kind of films.

“The way I want to produce films is from ‘Vicky Donor’, to ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Parmanu’ to ‘Batla House’ — I want to make something radically very different. My funda in life is simple — you fail doing the regular stuff it’s sad… You fail doing something different at least you tried which is why ‘Attack’ happened.”

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack (Part 1)’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham’s action entertainer ‘Attack ‘, which will be released worldwide by Pen Marudhar. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on April 1.

