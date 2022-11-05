ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

John Abraham is a ‘mild and well-mannered person,’ says SRK

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, has called the actor a mild and a well-mannered person.

Shah Rukh on Saturday afternoon treated his fans with a question and answer session; Where a fan asked him about working with John in the film.

To which, SRK replied: “Known John for years, was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.”

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box-office.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

20221105-143201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission to fly to Abu Dhabi

    Manas Shah gives credit of his success to Ganpati’s blessings

    Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson teaming for sci-fi movie

    Kabir Bedi honoured with lifetime achievement award at 5th Edition of...