John Abraham says whole world is waiting for SRK's return to big screen after 4 years

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who will be soon seen as an antagonist in the upcoming spy-thriller film ‘Pathaan’, has shared that the whole world is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen. The film is SRK’s first in four years with his last release being the ambitious Aanand L. Rai directorial, ‘Zero’.

In a video released by the makers of ‘Pathaan’, John said, “I don’t think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself, and I think he more than delivered the goods because he’s fantastic in this film.”

John plays the arch-enemy of SRK in the movie and he is relishing that this film is bringing back the old John Abraham from ‘Dhoom’, a film that made him achieve cult status among audiences with his bad boy on bike image.

Talking about his character in the film, John shared, “Jim is cool. Jim is dangerous and Jim brings back the old John Abraham from Dhoom! I totally love the action sequences of ‘Pathaan’ because most of them are mobile.”

He added, “One sequence was of course on motorcycles in the snow, one was on a truck so again we were moving, the third is in the air which is wow, fantastic. So, each one was in movement and they were fantastic.

‘Pathaan’, a YRF production which also stars Deepika Padukone as an agent, is set to hit the screens on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

