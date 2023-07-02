Bracing himself for another geo-political drama, actor John Abraham is geared up to star in his new film ‘The Diplomat’, which now has booked a release date of January 11, 2024.

Taking to his Instagram account, John Abraham posted the official poster of the film and captioned it: “Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama ‘The Diplomat’ gets a release date!!”

He further mentioned: “The film will release globally on 11th January 2024. Based on an incredible true story, ‘The Diplomat’ is directed by Shivam Nair, produced by Tseries, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, FortunePictures, Seeta films and is written by Ritesh Shah.”

Based on a true story, John is set to play a high-ranking government official in ‘The Diplomat’ with the movie poised to take viewers on a roller coaster ride of high-octane drama filled with tension and suspense. The actor has been honing in on the nationalism, as John Abraham has been on a spree of doing geo-political films like ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Force’, ‘Attack’, ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Batla House’, and most recently ‘Pathaan’.

‘The Diplomat’ is helmed by acclaimed director Shivam Nair, known for his directing films such as ‘Naam Shabana’ and the much-acclaimed web-serials like ‘Special Ops’ and ‘Mukhbir’. The film’s screenplay is penned by Ritesh Shah.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. John Abraham will also be seen in action thriller ‘Tehran’ along with films ‘Tariq’ and ‘Vedaa’.

