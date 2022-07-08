John Abraham is all geared up for the release of his next movie, the multi-starrer sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The movie is highly anticipated and the trailer has amped up the curiosity and excitement for the movie.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has landed himself another project, this time for director Shivam Nair, who is best known for ‘Naam Shabana’ and the web series, ‘Special Ops’.

The movie, as yet untitled, will be produced by Ashwini Varde under his production banner Wakaoo Films along with producers Rajesh Bahl and Vipul D Shah.

As reported in Peeping Moon, according to the details revealed about the movie it is expected to be a tentpole feature. Also, given that John Abraham has come to be known for his action avatar in Bollywood, the role in question will also be designed the same way.

As per the scarce reports of the movie available so far, the movie will be a fast-paced action entertainer starring John Abraham who will play the role of an ordinary, common man who finds himself stuck in an extraordinary situation.

Further details about the movie are awaited, but it has been confirmed that not only has John Abraham signed the movie, he has also discussed shoot schedules and set aside dates for this movie.

At the launch of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer, John Abraham had revealed that he was shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’. It seems the ‘Dostana’ actor will shoot for Shivam Nair’s untitled after he wraps up ‘Tehran’.

Reports seem to suggest that John has set aside dates between November 2022 to January 2023 for this movie.

John Abraham’s movie slate is quite packed. After ‘Ek Villain Returns’, he has ‘Tehran’ and now this Shivam Nair’s action entertainer. Meanwhile in January 2023, John Abraham will be seen along with Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’. He has also been roped in for the Hindi remake of the popular Malayalam movie, ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which in Malayalam starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead.