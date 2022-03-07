John Abraham’s Attack Trailer just dropped – watch India’s first Super Soldier in action

The trailer for John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Attack’ is out now. The movie, releasing on April 1, 2022, is the first part of the Attack series movies. It is a big budget sci-fi movie directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

‘Attack’ is set in the future, where wars will be fought using Artificial Intelligence and technology.

The fast paced trailer is filled with action-packed scenes and we hear John Abraham’s voice over stating that there are two important days in every person’s life – one is the day they were born and the other is the day they realize why they were born. In his case, he found his calling in service to the country and becomes India’s first super soldier.

The trailer shows an unstoppable John Abraham going into the enemy territory all guns blazing (literally). Watch it here:

About the movie and excited John Abraham said, “Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate. The action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!”

Attack is Lakshya Raj Anand’s directorial debut. He has previously worked as an Assistant Director on Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2011). Needless to say the experience of working on that action thriller will serve him well here.

Attack Part One will release in theaters on April 1, 2022.