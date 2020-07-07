John Boyega, Felicity Jones unite for ‘Borderland’

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) “Star Wars” actor John Boyega is all set to star alongside Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith and Felicity Jones in upcoming thriller “Borderland”.

Thomas and Charles Guard, dubbed as the Guard Brothers, are on board to direct the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film follows Irish paramilitary soldier Michael (Reynor), who after a border ambush, witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant Tempest (Boyega). The story then narrates Michael’s mission to hunt down Tempest to avenge his wife’s death.

The Guard Brothers co-wrote “Borderland” with Ronan Bennett. The film is inspired by the book “The Road To Balcombe Street” by Steven S. Moysey.

“‘Borderland’ is a vengeance-fuelled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” said the Guard Brothers, adding: ‘We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast.”

The film will shoot on location in the UK in early 2021.

