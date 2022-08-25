ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

John Boyega is not returning to ‘Star Wars’ franchise

NewsWire
0
0

Actor John Boyega, who had a breakout moment with his role of Finn in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, is not keen on returning to the galactic franchise.

John is currently awaiting the release of his films ‘Breaking’ and ‘The Woman King’, reports ‘Variety’.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s ‘Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang’, quoted by ‘Variety’. “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘(Episode) VII’ to ‘(Episode) IX’ was good for me.”

Boyega added: “To be fair, (with) the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with… versatility is my path.”

According to ‘Variety’, Boyega also discussed his experience facing racism in the ‘Star Wars’ fandom, an issue that ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram dealt with earlier this year. Disney and Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, came to Ingram’s defence and publicly decried the racist backlash she was receiving.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega further said.

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let’s just be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, (it) fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”

20220825-112803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Justin Lin will not direct ‘Fast and Furious 10’

    BTS star Jungkook’s solo hit ‘Euphoria’ sells over 500k units in...

    Why Mindy Kaling says she could never write ‘Euphoria’

    Kim Kardashian glows in neon bikini