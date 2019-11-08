John Boyega to be seen in Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) “Star Wars” actor John Boyega will soon be seen in Netflixs upcoming thriller “Rebel Ridge”, which will explore systemic injustices in the US.

“Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier is behind the project.

Similar to Saulnier’s 2013 crime drama “Green Room”, the upcoming movie will be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through action sequences, suspense and dark humour, reports variety.com.

Saulnier recently teamed with Netflix on “Hold the Dark”, an action-thriller starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard.

Apart from “Rebel Ridge”, Boyega is reprising his role as Finn in the final chapter of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, which is slated to release in December this year.

His other credits include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama “Detroit” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising”.

Saulnier has previously directed the thrillers “Blue Ruin”, “Murder Party” and “Hold the Dark”.

–IANS

sug/vnc