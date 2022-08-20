British actor John Boyega has shared what he is looking for in a woman. The 30-year-old actor is quite specific when it comes to finding his dream woman, explaining that he wants a lover who is “brown and thick”.

When Bevy Smith from SiriusXM’s ‘Bevelations’, said: “Well, baby, you know, you about to have the ladies go crazy now that you said specifically brown-skinned women. I read a thing where it said that you like ’em brown and thick.”

He confirmed and said: “Well, we gotta be honest, like I’m, you know, before I wouldn’t have said that at 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no you gotta speak it into existence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 per cent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Boyega said that he hoped that growing facial hair would attract more women but then discovered that women liked him without hair too.

He said: “I thank the Lord for growth. Facial hair, we’re still trying to get on top of that. But the Lord has done it mentally. I’m where I’m supposed to be.

“I shaved down the other day. And I still got complimented,” he said.

“I said to myself, ‘Well maybe I’m one of those, I’m like the equivalent of the girl who without makeup still looks good. So for me, I’m gonna take that one home. And it was a Black woman that told me. She said, ‘You look good shaved down. You look real good shaved down.'”

