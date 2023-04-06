ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for ‘Heads Of State’

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star John Cena and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an interesting exchange on Twitter after the announcement of PC being roped in for the action film ‘Heads Of State’ was made. The film has rounded up its cast with John, Priyanka and Idris Elba.

John welcomed Priyanka aboard as he tweeted: “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka responded to John Cena’s tweet as she wrote,: “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba.”

‘Heads Of State’ will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and it will be produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Priyanka has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series, ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’.

In recent past, the actress has starred in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes’.

20230406-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV star Akshit Sukhija interested in doing reality shows

    Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar...

    Chandan Roy Sanyal to play a lawyer in ‘Patna Shukla’

    Ashi Singh takes up completely new avatar in ‘Meet’