John Cena’s next is an action-comedy feature called ‘Officer Exchange’. The movie which is currently under development has been sold to Amazon Studios.

As reported by Deadline, in ‘Officer Exchange’, John Cena will lead the movie in the role of “Shep” or “Shepard”, a notorious cop who teams up with an Indian police officer in order to take down a dangerous diamond smuggling ring in India.

The producer of the movie for Amazon are EP Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company while actor John Cena is executive producing it.

John Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion and has been rather busy with his film career since playing Peacemaker in the popular 2021 movie, ‘Suicide Squad’. Such was the popularity of Cena in the movie that it inspired its own spinoff series on HBO Max. Cena stars in the spin off series, which is named after the character he played in the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie.

Besides this John Cena is also reported to be a part of a Warner Bros film and he will also star in the Loony Toons live action hybrid animation movie ‘Coyote vs. Acme. Other popular movies of John Cena include, ‘Bumblebee’, ‘F9’, ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘The Daddy’s Home’ franchise.

Apart from John Cena, the makers of the movie have not released any other details of other cast members. There is also no update on the release date of the movie.