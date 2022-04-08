ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

John Cena’s ‘Officer Exchange’ scooped up by Amazon

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
1

John Cena’s next is an action-comedy feature called ‘Officer Exchange’. The movie which is currently under development has been sold to Amazon Studios.

As reported by Deadline, in ‘Officer Exchange’, John Cena will lead the movie in the role of “Shep” or “Shepard”, a notorious cop who teams up with an Indian police officer in order to take down a dangerous diamond smuggling ring in India.

The producer of the movie for Amazon are EP Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company while actor John Cena is executive producing it.

John Cena is a 16-time WWE Champion and has been rather busy with his film career since playing Peacemaker in the popular 2021 movie, ‘Suicide Squad’. Such was the popularity of Cena in the movie that it inspired its own spinoff series on HBO Max. Cena stars in the spin off series, which is named after the character he played in the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie.

Besides this John Cena is also reported to be a part of a Warner Bros film and he will also star in the Loony Toons live action hybrid animation movie ‘Coyote vs. Acme. Other popular movies of John Cena include, ‘Bumblebee’, ‘F9’, ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘The Daddy’s Home’ franchise.

Apart from John Cena, the makers of the movie have not released any other details of other cast members. There is also no update on the release date of the movie.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur likely to get into Tom Hiddleston’s shoes as...

    Adah Sharma: Picked up the flute a few months back

    Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Anek’ to release on March 31, 2022

    Shilpa Shetty on how her experience of dance, acting helped her...