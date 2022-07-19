Hollywood actor John Cho is even now best known for playing Harold in ‘Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle’. The actor has since worked in numerous movies and TV shows.

He is established in Hollywood as a versatile performer and recently in an interview the 50-year-old actor talked about the kind of role he likes to choose and why.

As reported by TOI, John Cho said, “It’s situational. But a movie that treats race in the background feels more authentic, because while the rest of mainstream society in America looks at you and sees solely the colour of your skin, internally people don’t think about their race throughout the course of a day.”

Cho also added, “Other identities are much more forefront in your conception of yourself.” John Cho feels he has surpassed his personal expectation from Hollywood and the movie business. He has starred in popular hits like ‘Columbus’ and ‘American Pie’.

Cho said that when he was child, there weren’t many Asian stars in the Hollywood industry. John Cho, reportedly, moved to America in the 70s and he was raised in California.

He spoke about how when he was growing up, he never saw any Asian American actors. He said, “I didn’t see anyone who made that feel possible.”

Cho revealed that he found his passion for acting when he was studying English literature at Berkeley University in California. “I met these Asian American actors, and I was like, ‘Holy s**t, these are actual actors,” he said and added, “They’re trained and they’re educated and they’re earning a living’. “

John Cho also said that despite all this, even he experienced what he would term “uncomfortable” moments during his acting career and this includes when he was working on the popular TV sitcom, ‘The Jeff Foxworthy Show’. On the show, he played the part of a delivery driver. Speaking about it, Cho shared, “I was playing a Chinese delivery guy with a Southern accent. That was the joke.”

He added, “I remember doing it and the white crew laughed. I was so uncomfortable. I didn’t ever want to have that feeling again.” John Cho will be seen next in the movie, ‘Don’t Make Me Go’.