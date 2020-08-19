John Cusack-starrer thriller series ‘Utopia’ to release on Sept 25

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The conspiracy thriller Utopia, starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane, will release on September 25.

Inspired by the 2013 British series of the same name, the eight-part American thriller is written by author-screenwriter Gillian Flynn, who is known for “Gone Girl” and “Sharp Objects”. Flynn is also attached as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is about a group of comic fans who bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called “Utopia”, and unearth hidden meanings within its pages that predict threats to humanity.

“They realise these are not just the makings of a conspiracy — they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own,” read an official release.

The series also stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith.

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25 in India, along with the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

