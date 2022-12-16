The GoSports Foundation on Friday announced John Gloster as its first Director of Sports Science and Steffan Jones as its first Head of High-Performance.

GoSports Foundation supports a promising group of elite and emerging athletes and has forged CSR partnerships with a number of India’s blue chip corporates to establish athlete scholarship and support programmes.

The appointments of Gloster and Jones are key steps towards optimising various aspects of the organisation’s high-performance athlete management structure, GoSports informed in a release on Friday.

Since its inception in 2008, GoSports Foundation has contributed to the journeys of 50 Olympians, Paralympians, and 10 Paralympic medallists. Last year, 12 athletes supported by the organisation competed at the Tokyo Olympics, and 21 at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning eight medals. A significant contribution to their success was made by customised sports science interventions delivered by a network of experts under the leadership of John Gloster.

‘Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with a number of India’s most successful athletes through the GoSports Foundation. In my new role, I will focus on strengthening the organisation’s sports science function further and sharpening its focus on enabling athletes to perform at their best. Steffan Jones and I will work together to help the athletes find that 1% edge’, Gloster. was quoted as saying in the release.

Speaking about his appointment, Jones said: ‘I am delighted to be joining forces with the GoSports Foundation. I look forward to using my expertise such as strength and conditioning, and performance periodisation to nurture the organisation’s cohort of 200+ athletes and enable them to meet their sporting objectives towards Paris ’24 and LA ’28.’

Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of the GoSports Foundation, said: ‘GoSports Foundation has always prioritised the best interests of the athletes. Over the years, we have found new areas of intervention that have helped our athletes improve their performances.

‘We are in the midst of a pivotal period in Indian sport and are delighted to navigate this phase with the combined wealth of knowledge and experience that John and Steffan bring to our team and our athletes. While John has added and will continue to add tremendous value through his sports science expertise, Steffan will bring his expertise in the realm of periodisation to the table, enabling our athletes to peak at the biggest competitions,’ she said.

