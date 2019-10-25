John Krasinski’s Halloween treat for fans

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor John Krasinski surprised his fans by sharing that the second season of his hit “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has been released one day early as a Halloween treat.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video surprised fans by globally releasing the second season of the action-thriller one day in advance.

The announcement was made via Krasinski’s social media channels, which immediately went live on the streaming giant following his post.

“Happy Halloween! To celebrate, I thought I’d give all fans of Jack Ryan a little Halloween treat! When can you watch the new season? How about…right now!!! Yup! Jack Ryan season 2, one day early,” the actor posted.

In the second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate.

As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the US, the UK, Russia and Venezuela to unravel the President’s plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Produced by Skydance Television, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Season 2 is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television.

In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Noomi Rapace as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

