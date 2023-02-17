INDIALIFESTYLE

John Legend and Raja Kumari together for an iconic experience in India

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) John Legend and Raja Kumari will perform at a spectacular, never-before-seen music event with Walkers & Co. Tour on March 4 and 5, 2023, in India.

A first-of-its-kind musical tour is will come to Mumbai and Gurugram, according to Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-Alcoholic), a platform that celebrates group progress via collaboration, co-creation, and community. For the first time ever, it is bringing John Legend, the youngest artist to receive an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) honour to India for a music tour. Raja Kumari, an Indian rapper renowned for her audacious and courageous music, has also been enlisted to work with Legend on the tour.

The brand also launched an anthem called “Keep Walking” with the duo back in December.

The tour begins on March 4 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and on March 5 at A DOT by GNH in Gurugram, the duo will do an encore. The tour will be the first of many such culturally audacious performances to emerge from Walkers & Co., a platform that gives people and communities a place to produce work that is progressive, inclusive, and always moving society ahead.

Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said, “Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential. To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India!”

The Walkers & Co. Tour will rekindle the spirit of “Keep Walking,” a two-word phrase that serves as a call to action for a group of Walkers, who are self-driven to promote sustainability and inclusion.

Stating her thoughts around the tour, Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft — India and South Asia, Diageo, said, “We created Walkers & Co. as a platform to create bold boundary pushers across creator communities. Our global rallying cry “Keep Walking” has been inspiring generations. The two converged to inspire an iconic collaboration between John Legend & Raja Kumari — who are together in concert celebrating all pervasive progress.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230217-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 30 renowned artists & designers come together

    Centre fixes maximum charges for Covid jab at private hospitals

    Battle of UP: No question of return to BJP, says Maurya

    PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles