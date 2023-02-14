ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

John Legend to perform in India: ‘Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity’

NewsWire
0
0

American singer-record producer and EGOT inductee John Legend, is all set to perform in India on March 4 for an upcoming musical tour.

The musician will also be collaborating with rapper Raja Kumari for the tour.

Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend said: “Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential.”

The musical tour, organised by Walkers & Co., will be held in Gurugram and Mumbai.

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on March 4, at the Jio World Centre, after which the duo will head to Gurugram on March 5 for an encore at A DOT by GNH.

Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer (Non-Alcoholic), is a platform that celebrates collective progress through collaboration, co-creation, and community.

“To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India”, Legend added.

20230214-171008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sachin-Jigar had fun composing music for ‘Hum Do Humare Do’

    ‘Dangal sisters’ Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra join ‘Sam Bahadur’ cast

    Naveen Polishetty: A great story can come from any film industry

    Kamal Haasan: Dasavatharam was declined by many directors who said they...