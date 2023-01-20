Grammy winning musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are introducing their baby girl. Chrissy Teigen – the cookbook author, took to Instagram to introduce the world to the couple’s baby girl, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, born on January 13, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sharing a photo of son Miles Theodore, and daughter Luna Simone holding their baby sister, Teigen wrote, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss,” she continued, quoted by ‘People’. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby’s birth on January 13 hours after his child’s arrival while chatting with the crowd during a private concert. Shortly after, a source told ‘People’ that Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are both ecstatic about welcoming another baby.

“They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road,” the source said. “Chrissy and the baby are doing well.”

