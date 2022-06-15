American musician ‘Full House’s’ Uncle Jesse actor John Stamos took to his Twitter handle to slam the recently concluded Tony Awards because they left out Bob Saget in their Memoriam segment.

As per reports, before the awards ceremony on Sunday, the actor shared that he was disappointed when learned that Bob Saget will not be mentioned in the tributes paid to late actors in the Memoriam section during the Tony Awards ceremony.

His post read, “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

For the unversed, John Stamos and Bob Saget worked together for several years on the popular TV show, ‘Full House, where Bob Saget played the goofy, anal and lovable father of three girls – Danny Tanner and John Stamos played the role of Uncle Jesse, the attractive, rock n roll, somewhat wild but loving and caring young uncle who moves in with Danny Tanner to help raise the three girls (who are his nieces).

Here is Stamos’ tweet:

He further wrote in a separate thread, “Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.”

Bob Saget made his debut on Broadway in 2007 with ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ and he played the Man in Chair. He later also starred as Poster Greg in the 2015 production, ‘Hand of God’.

While Saget’s name did not feature in the displayed Memoria segment, on their website, Bob Saget is part of the extended list. On the Tony Awards’ website, they have stated, The Tony Awards joins with the entire theatre community in remembering friends and colleagues who have left us during the past months. The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. They are always in our hearts.”

As per reports, Bob Saget’s death was announced on January 9, 2022. He allegedly died to accidental head trauma and was found unresponsive in his hotel room at Orlando where he had performed a stand-up a day earlier. He was 65 years old.

His family held a small private funeral for him on June 14 which was attended by Saget’s close family and his friends, which included his ‘Full House’ cast members, Jimmy Kimmel and John Mayer among others.