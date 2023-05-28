ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

John Stamos was ‘angry’ with Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen for refusing ‘Fuller House’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor John Stamos was “angry” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they decided not to do ‘Fuller House.’

The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom ‘Full House’ but they declined the chance to star in the 2016 spin-off, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He called them, and years later following the death of co-star Bob Saget – who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma – they arrived at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

Speaking on the ‘And That’s What You REALLY Missed’ podcast, he said: “The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well… Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “You hear rumours, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t want to come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob’.”

“They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close,” he added.

20230528-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mads Mikkelsen on what makes him a ‘Fantastic’ villain

    Comic actress Rebel Wilson takes surrogacy route to have a baby...

    Mena Suvari on ‘miraculous’ experience of becoming mother

    ‘Migration Trilogy’ co-director Alex Law Kai-yum dies at 69