A 20-year-old youth was killed recently after he fell from a multi-level parking lot in Sector 18, Noida. The incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. when the YouTuber was trying to shoot a video on the upper tier of the parking lot.

Was the YouTuber himself responsible for his death, or did the race for ‘likes’ on social media killed him?

Content creators constantly try to garner maximum likes for their videos, for which they cross all limits and often become victims of accidents. Social media can be considered responsible for this, because when something starts trending, other YouTubers try to create similar videos to get to the forefront of the competition.

Experts say that when a hashtag trends, the motive behind it is to get similar videos uploaded on YouTube or other related social media platforms.

The companies that start these trends make their videos with full care using experts, but ordinary YouTubers sometimes lose their lives while trying to imitate the same.

The accidents occur due to carelessness and ignorance of safety measures.

New YouTubers ignore the safety measures in order to make trending videos. For instance, if a market scene is shown in a professional video, it is filmed with paid artistes who take precautions, whereas common YouTubers go to crowded places to film similar videos, and that is when they start making mistakes.

What do the experienced YouTubers say?

Mayank Singh, a YouTuber for seven years, told IANS that when he makes any video, he pays special attention to safety measures and tries his best to shoot at places which are not crowded so that no one is disturbed during the filming process.

New YouTubers, on the other hand, do not take care of these things and ignore the safety measures, as they want to garner maximum likes on their videos in quick time, which is why accidents occur.

