It seems like Johnny Depp’s legal troubles are never-ending. He is looking at a possibility of a re-trial in the defamation case against Amber Heard.

In the midst of this, he also had a trial in LA in connection with an assault and battery case which was to start later this month. However, Johnny seems to have reached some kind of settlement and so he can avoid another trial.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp seems to have reached a tentative settlement with a crewmember from the sets of ‘City if Life’ who filed a lawsuit claiming Depp assaulted him on set.

Depp has settled with Greg “Rocky” Brooks, the location manager in a deal which requires him to give Brooks an unspecified amount as settlement by the end of August.

The filing in the court reads, “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement.”

The statement further read, “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.”

As per the report, if Depp does not fulfil the terms of the settlement the case can be reopened. This civil trial comes a couple of months on the heels of Depp winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

This civil suit was filed by Brooks in 2018 and according to Brooks this was because the 59-year-old actor got angry at Brooks when he told him that they would have to stop filming for that night.

According to Brooks, Depp punched him twice because he was throwing a drunk tantrum. He alleged that Depp screamed at him, punched him twice around the ribs and also offered him $100,000 to hit him back.

Brooks said he was fired from the production of the movie because he refused to promise that he would not sue the Depp. He further accused Depp of reeking of alcohol and consuming drugs on set.

When the lawsuit happened, the script supervisor of the movie, Emma Danoff came to Depp’s defence and said that she had proof the incident never even happened. She even submitted a court declaration which stated that she witnessed the incident and it stated that Depp only confronted Brooks because the latter was berating a homeless black woman and he was using racial slurs.

Danoff said, “He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman. Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’

However, before the case could go to trial, the two parties had a conference on Monday, July 11 and reached a settlement.